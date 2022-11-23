Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 27,647 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,647 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,031,000 after purchasing an additional 246,435 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $286.86 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.