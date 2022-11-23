Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 56,751 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56,751 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.18 and a 200 day moving average of $192.60.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

