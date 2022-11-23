Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 73,496 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,496 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

MA opened at $344.25 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.