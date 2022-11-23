Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 17669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.