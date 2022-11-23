PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 6.1%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.93. 9,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,078,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.