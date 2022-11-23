PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 6.1%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.93. 9,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,078,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
