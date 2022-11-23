Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
