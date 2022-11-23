Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

