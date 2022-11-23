Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

PPT stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

