Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
PPT stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
