Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Cut by Analyst

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

WWD opened at $99.15 on Monday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

