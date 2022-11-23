Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Decreased by Analyst

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for GAP in a research report issued on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

GAP Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

GAP stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in GAP by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in GAP by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

