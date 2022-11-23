Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.08.
NYSE:QTWO opened at $25.13 on Friday. Q2 has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
