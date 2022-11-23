Quant Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Quant has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $50.66 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $110.36 or 0.00668974 BTC on popular exchanges.
Quant Profile
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
