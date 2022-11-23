QUASA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $134,743.99 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $99.29 million and approximately $134,743.99 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00129358 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,391.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

