QUASA Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.39 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 3% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $99.39 million and $134,584.86 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,493.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010717 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041833 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00233576 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00129358 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,391.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

