QUINT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $259,782.34 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $259,782.34 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00008188 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

