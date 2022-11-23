Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Quotient stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 422,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $112.00.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at $281,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 900,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 4,136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

