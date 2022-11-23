Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Quotient Stock Performance
Shares of Quotient stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 422,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $112.00.
Insider Transactions at Quotient
In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at $281,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 900,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Quotient
About Quotient
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
