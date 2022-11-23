R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,111 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 43,501 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of R1 RCM worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,844 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of RCM stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCM. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

