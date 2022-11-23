Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $69.92 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

