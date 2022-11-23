Radix (XRD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million

Radix (XRD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $184.38 million and $1.08 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,782,926,928 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

