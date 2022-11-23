Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,146,220 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146,220 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.88% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $288,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26,331.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,907,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,552,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,643,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 76,584.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,060,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 615,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,898,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

