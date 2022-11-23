Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709,779 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. 295,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,209,792. The firm has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

