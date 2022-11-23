Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 55,573 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,573 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $183,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after acquiring an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

