Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 213,553 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213,553 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $31,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,291,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 332,220 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth $808,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 277.8% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EWZ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,969,867. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

