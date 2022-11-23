Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 23,592 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,429 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 23,592 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $27,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.63. 23,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,696. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average of $243.10. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

