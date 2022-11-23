Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 258,085 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 972,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 258,085 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $30,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.75. 73,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $51.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

