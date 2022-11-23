Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,045 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of KLA worth $116,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.71. 18,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,300. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

