Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 601 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 105.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 209,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,470. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

