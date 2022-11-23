Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.7% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,193,000 after buying an additional 502,721 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.78. 18,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,798. The stock has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.34. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

