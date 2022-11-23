Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $697,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,210,871 shares of company stock worth $207,282,832. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $88.90. 96,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

