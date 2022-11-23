RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.00

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.00 and traded as high as $87.76. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $86.58, with a volume of 65,405 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $831.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

