Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,400 ($87.50).

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,750 ($79.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($96.96) to GBX 7,050 ($83.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($105.24) to GBX 8,200 ($96.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($85.14) to GBX 7,600 ($89.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,900 ($69.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £42.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,381.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,924.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,206.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,400 ($63.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,824 ($80.69).

In other news, insider Mehmood Khan purchased 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,092 ($72.04) per share, with a total value of £14,559.88 ($17,216.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

