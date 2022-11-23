ReddCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,963.10 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $4,963.10 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00464008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00033191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001732 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017885 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.