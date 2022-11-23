ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $9.61 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $5,638.22 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00475128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00033297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001754 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017755 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001342 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.