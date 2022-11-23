Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $510.68

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 510.68 ($6.04) and traded as high as GBX 548.20 ($6.48). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 547.40 ($6.47), with a volume of 8,360,362 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.63) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.69) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.09) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($7.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 513.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 510.80. The company has a market capitalization of £13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3,870.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

