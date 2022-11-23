Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0865 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $86.46 million and $2.18 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,413.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00041190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021600 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00232562 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08681226 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,543,809.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

