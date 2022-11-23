Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 22nd (AMP, AVA, BFS, CAJ, CATY, CNCE, EQC, GFI, GKOS, LOB)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 22nd:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

