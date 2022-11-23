Reserve Rights Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $165.55 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.03 or 0.08598062 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00469915 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,744.51 or 0.28828731 BTC.
Reserve Rights Token Profile
Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
