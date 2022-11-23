Reserve Rights Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $165.55 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

