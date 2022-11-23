Reviewing UpHealth (UPH) & Its Competitors

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UpHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UpHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 UpHealth Competitors 7 129 274 0 2.65

UpHealth presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 856.28%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 117.12%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UpHealth has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% UpHealth Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UpHealth and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million -$340.90 million -0.16 UpHealth Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.16

UpHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. UpHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UpHealth competitors beat UpHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

