Rex Capital Advisors LLC Has $24.75 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 15.9% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $24,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 601,076 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 459,862 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after acquiring an additional 407,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.07. 7,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $113.73.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
