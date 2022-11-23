Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 19,413 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Zimmer Biomet worth $41,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after purchasing an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,125,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,729,000 after purchasing an additional 862,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

