Rhumbline Advisers Has $35.99 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $35,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

NYSE:UBER opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

