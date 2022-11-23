Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.44 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Quanta Services worth $38,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

