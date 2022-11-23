Richard Caring Buys 22,981 Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) Director Richard Caring bought 22,981 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,004.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,040.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Membership Collective Group Stock Up 2.6 %

MCG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 292,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,532. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Trading of Membership Collective Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

MCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC cut their price target on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

