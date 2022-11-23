Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.74

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.74 and traded as high as $23.88. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 223,284 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,150 in the last 90 days. 33.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at $10,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 458,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

