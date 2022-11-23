Richmond Brothers Inc. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Richmond Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,355,000 after buying an additional 196,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,369. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $158.43.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.