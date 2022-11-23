Richmond Brothers Inc. Sells 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Richmond Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.5% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66,805 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 20,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,018. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.11. The stock has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.