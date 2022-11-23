Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $33.03

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $31.84. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 139 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,732 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $201,573.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,548.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $230,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $201,573.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,548.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,552 shares of company stock worth $1,002,973 and have sold 51,183 shares worth $1,255,724. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth $3,556,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.