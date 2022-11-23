Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 5,800 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,935.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.