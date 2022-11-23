Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 5,800 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,935.00.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
