Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Rise Gold Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
