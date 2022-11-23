Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.40

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as low as $8.62. Rithm Capital shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 2,710,152 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RITM shares. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

