Rivian Automotive (RIVN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN):

11/14/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $43.00.

9/28/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Rivian Automotive is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded up 0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 126.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 31.85.

Get Rivian Automotive Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.